Met Gala 2023: Ice Spice In Balmain!!

Ice Spice is the one of THE it girls of the moment!!

So it makes sense she’d be invited to this year’s Met Gala — reportedly as Vogue‘s Special Guest! The rapper was looking fab in Balmain.

The rapper has been the talk of the town these days. Whether it was the (fake) rumors she was dating Pete Davidson or her viral play date with mega fan North West, who shared their time together on TikTok, there’s been no shortage of Spice in our lives! What do YOU think of her latest look (below)??

Ice Spice spotted on the way to the 2023 #MetGala in Balmain. pic.twitter.com/6VNWaSjtVD — Rap Alert (@rapalert6) May 1, 2023

[Image via Vogue.com]