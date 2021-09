We love so much that Lil Nas X has shown young queer rappers of color that they too can be who they are and achieve success!

Kidd Kenn is the next big thing! The total package!

He’s got a killer flow! AND (because he’s gay) he makes his art interesting! Not just sonically compelling but visually as well!

Benji hits hard and fierce! Glamorous and deadly!

