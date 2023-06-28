Kim Cattrall Spills A Couple Juicy Details About Her And Just Like That Appearance!

We’re pretty sure Kim Cattrall is the only member of the original Sex and the City crew we HAVEN’T yet heard from about her return!

For those who somehow haven’t heard, the Mannequin star is making her epic comeback to the hit HBO franchise after swearing she’d never return. We say “epic” — it’s apparently just a single scene in the Season 2 finale of And Just Like That… But that’s more than we ever thought we’d get!

While plugging her new Netflix show Glamorous on The View on Wednesday, Kim finally answered her first questions about her AJLT appearance!

Obviously she didn’t say what the context of her scene was or anything — no spoilers! But she did reveal who finally bit the bullet and called her! She said:

“It’s very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, ‘What can we do?’ And I went, ‘Hmm. Let me get creative…'”

Wow! The head of HBO?? She must mean Casey Bloys, who was named chairman and CEO last year — we don’t know who else she’d be talking about. In any case, it sounds like the decision to bring back Kim went way over the heads of showrunner Michael Patrick King or star/producer Sarah Jessica Parker. Makes sense, considering Cattrall wasn’t exactly taking either of their calls. Heck, she reportedly wouldn’t even be on the show unless she never had to work with either of them!

It really sounds like the return of Samantha Jones was forced on And Just Like That — and NOT their decision at all! The show’s first season did get a pretty mixed reaction, even from diehard fans. Maybe this was a corporate decision to get everyone excited again? It’s kinda working, if we’re being honest…

Of course Kim didn’t get into everything she asked for, but one of her demands, she confirmed, was that she’d be dressed by Patricia Field, costumer of the original Sex and the City:

“And one of those things was to get Pat Field back because I just thought that if I’m going to come back I gotta come back with some of that Samantha style, I gotta push it. And we did.”

Ooh! So excited to see what she’s wearing! Patricia doesn’t do any of the other costume work on AJLT. She has since moved on to Emily In Paris — though she does Kim’s fits on Glamorous, too. The pair have long been friends, and it’s even rumored the reason Patricia didn’t return for the SATC revival show was out of loyalty for her bestie!

But that’s all gurl was willing to spill on… for now. We’ll have to wait and see if she talks more about it in the coming weeks — or after it airs. And, you know, if the head of HBO makes any more deals with her!

See Kim’s full interview on The View (below)!

