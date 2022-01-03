Why Kim Cattrall Won’t 'Speak Out' About Chris Noth’s Sexual Assault Scandal

Kim Cattrall could care less about missing out on all the And Just Like That… drama, on and off-screen! The former Sex and the City star is living her best “drama-free” life, according to an Us Weekly source!

Speaking to the outlet on Monday, the insider opened up about how Miss Samantha Jones is feeling now that the HBO Max reboot is out — and whether or not she plans to address her former co-star Chris Noth’s sexual assault scandal. Her former co-stars finally spoke out in a joint statement shortly after multiple women came forward with allegations against the actor. Will Kim say anything?

To answer that question right off the bat, the confidant said in no uncertain terms:

“Kim isn’t going to speak out about the Chris Noth allegations.”

While the source didn’t explain why the actress isn’t going to publicly address the allegations against Mr. Big, they did share that that’s not all she’s staying tight-lipped about.

The confidant added:

“She isn’t even going to talk about not being part of And Just Like That.”

Why? Well, it’s pretty simple. She’s good.

According to the source, Kim “is happier where she is in life now.” And if she “turned down” a really massive paycheck to come back, as the insider claims (and we have no reason to doubt), then why would she say yes to returning to the drama? After all, the main reason she didn’t want to take part in the reboot was because of her longstanding behind-the-scenes issues with Sarah Jessica Parker. Why would she jump back into the fray now with none of the benefit?

Creator Michael Patrick King opened up about Cattrall’s absence with The Hollywood Reporter last month, sharing:

“Kristin [Davis], Cynthia [Nixon] and Sarah Jessica became one group, and Kim never joined mentally. Kim fought and said, ‘I’m everyone’s favorite.’ [Parker’s] name was contractually, legally, righteously, the only name on the poster due to the fact that she was a movie star in 1998 when the series started and she did a leap to do a show about sex on [HBO], the channel that did the fights, and it doesn’t matter how popular you are. I guess for Kim it didn’t matter how much the raise became if there was never parity, but there was never going to be parity.”

Yikes! Kim previously slammed SJP for being “cruel” following her brother’s death. But it sounds like the feud goes way deeper than that!

Now that the show is out, this source says Kim absolutely still “doesn’t regret not being part of the revival” and is living “drama-free.” In fact, she has been done with the franchise for a long time. The insider added:

“To her, that ship has sailed years ago.”

Definitely don’t get your hopes up for a Samantha return in the possible season two! It doesn’t sound like that’s ever going to happen, no matter how hard the producers try! Knowing just how “raw” things are for those behind the scenes of AJLT, it’s not too shocking to hear the 65-year-old has no desire to speak up about the series and Noth’s controversy. It would only drag her into the conversation more.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you wish Kim would address the scandal or are you glad she’s keeping quiet? Let us know in the comments (below)!

