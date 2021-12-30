Chris Noth Scandal Threatens Future Of And Just Like That…: 'Everyone Is Raw'

Uh oh! It looks like the Sex and the City franchise might be coming to a dramatic end just weeks after the revival, And Just Like That…, premiered! And it’s all thanks to Chris Noth!

According to a source who spoke with Us Weekly, ever since Noth’s sexual assault allegations made headlines just days after the series first aired on HBO Max at the start of the month, “conversations” about a possible season 2 have completely “stopped.” The insider explained:

“There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days all those conversations have stopped.”

SATC stans, don’t freak out too much just yet. This doesn’t mean the revival won’t be given a second chance to win fans over, but with the public scandal distracting viewers from tuning in, it certainly isn’t the right time to think about pouring a bunch of money into the series.

With emotions understandably running high behind the scenes, the confidant added:

“Everyone is raw.”

As Perezcious readers know, one week after AJLT dropped on the streamer, two women came forward with allegations against Noth, who played Carrie Bradshaw’s husband, Mr. Big. In a Hollywood Reporter report, one woman identified as Zoe claimed The Good Wife alum had sexually assaulted her after she met him while working at a firm that handled Hollywood clients in 2004. The second woman, named Lily in the article, claimed the actor had assaulted her after a night of drinking in 2015. The 67-year-old denied the allegations, telling Us:

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

But since then, more women have come forward, including actress Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with the performer on Law & Order. She accused him of inappropriate behavior on set — which was also present on Sex and the City’s sets, according to a former stand-in.

Days after the trouble hit the news, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon shared a joint statement about their co-star, saying:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

While she’s yet to comment on the drama further, it sounds like SJP has been struggling with the downfall of her franchise amid this scandal. As we reported this week, she’s “livid” that Carrie’s reputation is being tarnished. A confidant shared:

“It is not about the money, but rather her legacy. Carrie was all about helping women and now, under her watch, women are saying that they have been hurt.”

We bet now that And Just Like That… might be done for good, she’s feeling extra upset. Though, of course, that’s hardly what matters at the moment. Getting answers about the allegations and justice for the alleged victims should be everyone’s top concern rather than an actress’ legacy.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Knowing that (*SPOILER*) Chris is off the show anyway, would you be curious to see more of the SATC series, or are you happy “conversations have stopped”?

