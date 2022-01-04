Kim Cattrall Posts Tribute To Late Brother 3 Years After Infamous Sarah Jessica Parker Row

Kim Cattrall marked what would have been her brother’s 59th birthday over the weekend with a beautiful remembrance — and a call to action.

The SATC alum took to her Instagram on Sunday to post a sweet throwback pic with her late brother Christopher, writing:

“Today would have been my baby brother Chris’s 59th b’day. Happy Birthday, sweet “Topher”. We miss you today and everyday. RIPx #suicideprevention”

So heartbreaking.

For those who don’t remember, Chris went missing in his home town of Lacombe, Alberta, Canada for five days in 2018. When he was found it was sadly revealed he had died by suicide.

Kim shared the tragic news to fans with a family statement on Instagram, writing:

“It is with great sadness that myself and my family announce the unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall. At this time we ask for privacy but we want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time.”

That raw moment turned from grief to anger for Kim when her longtime co-star Sarah Jessica Parker commented despite the two already being on bad terms:

“Dearest Kim, my love and condolences to you and yours and Godspeed to your beloved brother. Xx.”

The olive branch had the opposite of the intended effect. Kim’s response was about the most vicious thing she ever said to SJP or indeed, anyone publicly. She wrote on IG:

“My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Yeah.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about Kim and SJP’s real relationship — clearly there’s been awful behavior behind the scenes of SATC we’re only just now reckoning with — but it’s hard to imagine such a backlash being warranted. But one thing was clear in that moment: she was in some of the worst pain of her life. We just cannot even imagine losing a sibling in such a way.

Our thoughts go out to Kim at what must be a very difficult time of year.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

