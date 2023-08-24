Watch Kim Cattrall's Entire And Just Like That Scene With IRL Enemy Sarah Jessica Parker!

She’s baaaack!

Yes, as promised — well, as leaked and whispered and gossiped about in any case — Kim Cattrall makes her triumphant return to the Sex and the City franchise on Thursday’s finale of And Just Like That.

Debuting right at midnight, the show surprised even the most eager fans by putting the scene right at the beginning of the ep! Through the magic of editing, despite Kim and Sarah Jessica Parker‘s IRL blood feud, it really did feel like Samantha Jones and Carrie Bradshaw having a conversation again.

The scene is all about saying goodbye… to Carrie’s apartment. But poignantly, it means we get the fabulous Kim saying goodbye and thank you to… the franchise? The fans? It’s a real heartwarming meta moment.

Ch-ch-check out the entire minute+ (below)!

