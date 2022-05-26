Kim Kardashian Apologizes To Her Family For How Kanye West Treated Them Over The Years!!

Kim Kardashian is over how Kanye West treated her and the rest of the Kardashian family throughout their marriage – and refuses to let it happen again!

During the latest episode of The Kardashians on Thursday, Kim invited her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner, plus her mom Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, and Travis Barker over for a small dinner in order to catch up. Suddenly, the 66-year-old momager received a text message from a friend warning her that Ye was coming out with a new song – presumably to bash her. And unsurprisingly, Kim did not seem to be happy about it. She sarcastically responded to the news:

“Very classy.”

The 41-year-old reality star went on to speculate that the song “means he’s talking mad s**t about me and probably saying whatever.” Her speculation wasn’t far off there! While it is unclear what track the text was referring to in the scene, the 44-year-old rapper has dropped some shady and concerning lyrics about Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, in several songs over the past couple of months. So it could have about a number of tracks – including Eazy, which contained scathing lines threatening to “beat Pete Davidson’s ass.”

And as we all know, things only escalated on social media! He spent months constantly harassing Kim about everything from her keeping their four children away from him to slamming her for allowing their daughter North on TikTok. So it is safe to say the song was only the tip of the iceberg!

Jumping in to defend her sis, Khloé commented:

“Most men are not trashing the mother of their kids like that publicly. We don’t have to sit here and throw stones back. We take it on the chin.”

Kris then chimed in, noting that Kim has always had his back no matter what:

“You’re the mother of his kids and have been nothing but great to him.”

She continued to express in a confessional, saying:

“When people are saying disparaging things about any of us, it hurts all of us, because one day your kids are going to read all of it and see all of it.”

So true!

Meanwhile, Khloé promised the SKIMS creator that:

“Karma is always going to be on your side. You’ll never regret being a good person. You’ll never stoop to other people’s level.”

And despite all of his antics, Kim reassured her family that she would “never stoop” to Kanye’s level. She then expressed how awful she feels for his past behavior towards her family – and promised to never let that happen again:

“I will never stop being me. All I can control is how I react to something. I can’t control how he treats me or how he’s always treated you guys. I protected that for so long, but I said I will never let that happen to you guys again. I feel for once in my life I feel strong. I’m not going to let anyone treat you guys a [bad] way or myself.”

As you most likely recall, the Yeezy designer has clashed with Kim’s brood plenty of times over the years – even infamously calling her mom “Kris Jong-Un” during one of his Twitter rants back in 2020. So it does not surprise us that Keeks is feeling bad about how his behavior has affected the group! In a confessional, she actually offered up an apology to them, saying:

“I do recognize the impact that my relationship has had on my family, and that I’ve never had the opportunity to just say, ‘I’m sorry guys.’”

What are your thoughts on Kim’s apology, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below).

