Kourtney Kardashian's Docs Told Her To Drink SEMEN To Help With Fertility!

Kourtney Kardashian is getting a lot of insight into the fertility process from medical specialists as she tries to have a baby with husband Travis Barker.

And after looking back on the last few months of baby-making for the couple as it’s playing out on the family’s new Hulu series, we’re definitely surprised to see what doctors are apparently now advising!!

On Thursday, the newest episode of The Kardashians dropped on the streaming app. In it the 43-year-old momma reveals that she is supposed to do one very specific thing to help get pregnant, per the doc: drink her drummer beau’s semen “four times a week.”

Yes, really!

The Poosh founder was shown speaking with Ayurvedic expert Martha Stoffer at one point during the show, and the duo discussed Kourt’s thyroid levels and overall health. While explaining to Stoffer some of the insights she gleaned from her latest fertility appointment prior to that, Kourt explained:

“I can’t remember what he said, if it [thyroid level] was low or high. But he told us, well, he told me, that the thing that would help it was drinking [Travis’] cum, like, four times a week.”

Um… wow! Definitely didn’t expect that to be part of the fertility plan, but here we are!

Stoffer couldn’t help but laugh a little bit at the suggestion — and Travis clearly LOVED it. Hilariously, the Blink-182 dummer responded like this when the fertility doc’s advice came around in conversation:

“I love this doctor.”

Yeah, of course you do. LOLz!

Later in the segment, Kourt explained in a confessional that she and her man would be doing a Panchakarma cleanse suggested by Stoffer. As part of the body work, it requires both parties to abstain from sex, exercise, and caffeine for a time to try to re-program the body.

Kourtney explained to viewers:

“Our last egg retrieval was not successful. So, our new thing that we’re going to be trying is a Panchakarma cleanse, which is Ayurvedic. It’s like 3,000 years old. … [The cleanse is meant] to get all of the toxins that are deep within our tissue out of our bodies [to have] better-quality eggs.”

Sooooo does this mean they did NOT take the fertility doc’s four-times-per-week suggestion? Inquiring minds want to know! Ha! While Kravis did apparently abstain from what they were previously told, they enjoyed a spa week together at Stoffer’s retreat, bonding over oil treatments, massages, and other wellness work while trying to come into alignment with each other.

Thankful that Travis has been so open to trying things like that all in the name of fertility, Kourtney explained on the show:

“I’m super grateful that Travis is doing this with me. I don’t think I could do it on my own. I just feel like it’s something we have to do together. We’re making a baby together, we have to be on the same page.”

Love that!

It’s doubly interesting to watch all this go down just days after the mom of three enjoyed her fairytale wedding to her rock-and-roll partner in Portofino, Italy. It’s been quite a week in the public eye for the Poosh mogul and her man!

Now, we can’t wait to see how all this fertility work and family planning plays out from here on the show — and in Kravis’ real life. Reactions, Perezcious readers??

