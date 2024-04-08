Kourtney Kardashian Shares Sweet Message With Postpartum Body Bikini Pics: 'Dear New Mommies'

Kourtney Kardashian is using her latest Instagram post to do more than just tease her little sister!

On Sunday, the Poosh founder took to the photo sharing app to show off some new bikini shots from the fam’s trip to Turks and Caicos. She’s absolutely glowing in the snapshots — while baring a lot of skin in a black triangle bikini! She used the caption of her post to poke fun at Kim Kardashian‘s infamous moment in season six of The Kardashians when she lost her diamond earring. LOLz! Too funny!

See the post (below):

But Kourt has a more serious message for all of the mommas out there. While sharing the pics to her Stories, Travis Barker‘s wife wrote over the image:

“Dear new mommies, Your body is beautiful at all stages. During pregnancy as we are glowing and growing, postpartum as we are healing and shrinking, and then that period I find hardest as our bodies are still adjusting. And if you’re breastfeeding, that’s a whole other part of it.”

In her candid statement, the reality TV star reminded her followers that the “pressure” that comes with bouncing back isn’t “realistic”:

“I try to be kind to myself as my body finds a new normal. The pressure put on us to bounce back when everything is new and different isn’t realistic. Life is beautiful, you are beautiful. Just a little reminder (for me too;) XOXO”

How touching! Although with all the personal trainers and resources she has, she’s “bouncing back” in no time, we’re sure!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

