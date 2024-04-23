Kim Kardashian Confirms Weird Rumor About Her Daily Coffee!

Apparently, Kim Kardashian is very particular about her coffee!

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live Monday, the 43-year-old reality star addressed a few of the wild rumors circulating online. At one point, Jimmy Kimmel brought up one about her needing the cardboard sleeve removed from her coffee cup before she takes a sip from it! What?!

Related: Kim Kardashian Losing 20k Followers A Day Since Taylor Swift Diss!

Yeah, apparently that’s one going around! The host asked:

“You have someone take the Starbucks sleeve off your coffee because you hate the sound of cardboard?”

Is the odd rumor true or false? Kim revealed… YES! It’s true! In fact, the SKIMS creator hates it so much she makes “whoever” she’s with (often her assistant) take the sleeve off while she’s not even looking. It’s that bad! She explained:

“Yes, it’s true, and I hate the feeling, like the sound. I can’t see it being done or I can’t hear it and I can’t feel it. Like the cardboard getting moved off of the cup is like nails on a chalkboard to me.”

That explains why you never see Kim with a sleeve on her to-go coffee cups in paparazzi pictures! Wow! Watch the full interview (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/TikTok, Hulu/YouTube]