Kim Kardashian DOES Want To Get Married Again! 'Just One More' Time...

Better get that ring ready, Pete Davidson…

Kim Kardashian has experienced some messy breakups — not to mention the strained divorces — so we wouldn’t be surprised if she gave up on the idea of marriage altogether. But even after being married three times, she hasn’t ruled out finding her happily ever after. In fact, she’s hoping to give it just one more go…

In a teaser for the next episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the reality star addresses her marital status with mom Kris Jenner and pals Simon Huck and Phil Riportella. The conversation starts with talk of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s engagement, as Kris notes:

“I don’t think they’re going to wait too long to get married. If I was to guess, they’re gonna fast track.”

The SKIMS founder agrees:

“We already knew that they were trying for a baby. To me, a baby you’re stuck for life.”

Laughing, she addresses Simon and Phil (who were engaged at the time):

“Marriages come and go, no offense guys. Take it from me. And good luck at your wedding!”

Ha! Cold, Kimmie! Jokingly, she adds:

“I believe in love, that’s why hopefully there will be just one more wedding for me. Fourth time’s the charm.”

The thrice-divorced television personality may have been making light of the situation, but her words are actually pretty consistent with what she’s said about marriage and children before. During the final Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion in June 2021, she reflected:

“My marriage with Kanye and my kids is so real and lots of love, and that to me was, like, my first real marriage.”

Recalling her infamously brief union with Kris Humphries (her second, after an elopement with Damon Thomas), the 41-year-old admitted she knew immediately after the wedding that she “made the wrong decision.” After their split, she explained:

“He’s very faith-based and so I’m sure he would have loved to not have a marriage on his record…If I was mature, I would have wanted the annulment too.”

In fact, she said:

“I wish I was only married once.”

Since that’s not the case, we’ll just have to stick with “fourth time’s the charm.” The question is, will her current BF Pete be the one to finally make it stick? After his whirlwind engagement to Ariana Grande, we know he’s not afraid of popping the question. But he’s never gone the distance…

However, he has already made some pretty permanent declarations, including getting Kim’s name branded on his chest (!!!) and her kids’ initials tattooed on his neck. Exchanging vows really isn’t that much of a stretch from there, right?

We can’t wait to see how it all pans out — no matter who she walks down the aisle with next!

[Image via Vogue/Hulu/YouTube]