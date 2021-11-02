Kim Kardashian Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction At Award Show & Demi Moore Helped Save The Day!

Kim Kardashian doesn’t just sell the product, she’s also the company’s best customer!

So it goes with the 41-year-old biz mogul’s beloved SKIMS, as it was definitively confirmed on Monday that Kim really does believe in the brand — especially when the s**t hits the fan around her!

On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, accepting an award as WSJ Magazine‘s 2021 Brand Innovator for her work with her shapewear company. As part of the event, the mom of four was prepared to walk up on stage, collect the hardware, and make a speech — and the night was going along perfectly right up until that point!

Wearing a curve-hugging leather dress from her forthcoming SKIMS partnership with Fendi, Kim looked amazing on her big night out, as you can see from this shot snapped outside the museum yesterday (below):

Love it!

But when it came time to walk to the stage when her name was called… SNAP! A zipper unzipped itself in the back of her dress in front of EVERYONE!

Sources who were at the event say the zipper came apart from the bottom of the dress upwards, so Kim inadvertently gave the folks seated behind her a little show of her most famous ASSet. But luckily, she was seated next to her Fendi collaborator, fashion designer Kim Jones, who sprung into action and went to work re-attaching the dress for the reality TV mogul!

YouTube fashion exec Derek Blasberg was there when it happened, documenting the unexpected snafu in an Instagram Stories video, screenshots of which you can see (below):

Oh nooo!

Poor Kim! Always so elegant and flawless and camera-conscious and then this happens at the WORST possible time! BTW, notice that other person behind Jones, in that third pic of the screenshot series on the far right (above)?? Why, yes, that is Demi Moore! The legendary actress had been sitting near Kim at the event, and when the mishap happened, she sprung into action to try to help, too. Love it!

To her credit, the KKW Beauty businesswoman took it all in stride. In fact, Kim immediately made a joke about the situation upon getting to the stage and beginning her speech (below):

“We’re having a fashion emergency. I’d like to thank Kim Jones, because I just had a little fashion emergency. Thank god I had Skims under, because this would’ve been a different kind of show tonight.”

Ha!

The star also reflected on her long, uncertain journey to get to this point in her career, commenting on how SKIMS grew out of earlier partnerships and brand deals that sometimes didn’t exactly go together:

“I just remember 15 years ago when I was starting my career, I could’ve never dreamed that I would have been getting an Innovator award for brands. I mean back in the day, I would’ve been the face of any brand that asked me. I did, like, cupcakes to weight loss pills all at the same time. I would do all of that and then wear shape wear on top — and it’s all contradictory.”

The things you’ve gotta do sometimes to get where you want to be, we suppose… Anyway, we’re just happy that this time around, a potentially-embarrassing fashion crisis was averted thanks to some quick thinking and an assist from G.I. Jane. What a night! Though we can’t help but think what this all says about the quality of her goods.

Pretty sure those of us who CAN afford to even rock this supposedly $4,200 dress! What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Kim sure knows how to make a stir even when she doesn’t mean to do it, ya know?!

