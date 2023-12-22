Kim Kardashian Filled Her Bathtub With Chocolate! Look!

Kim Kardashian took her Elf on the Shelf shenanigans to a whole new level!

The 43-year-old reality star took to Instagram Stories this week to show off the latest Elf on the Shelf display for her four kids to fans — and it’s wild, you guys! She shared in the video that she filled her entire bathtub with chocolate. Yes, chocolate! And that is not all! The bathroom is also covered in a bunch of different sized marshmallows, candy canes, sprinkles, and even chocolate kisses spelling out the word “Elf.”

But of course, Kimmy Kakes isn’t owning up to the sweet-treat mess! She’s blaming the elves! The Kardashians star said in the video:

“I walked into my bathroom and what do I see here? The elves left a mess and made Charlie and the Chocolate Factory over here. The note in the kitchen said they couldn’t find the mugs, so the hot chocolate is in the bathtub. This is crazy. This is literally Willy Wonka. Look at this. The whole tub is chocolate. They are wild.”

Ch-ch-check it out for yourselves (below):

OMG!!!!

In another slide, not only was the tub filled with chocolate, but she threw in more marshmallows and a few elves inside. See (below):

Kim is clearly getting into the Christmas spirit! But damn, we feel bad for whoever ends up having to clean up this mess! LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Would you ever do a wild Elf on the Shelf display like Kim’s? Let us know in the comments (below).

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]