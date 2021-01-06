Dr. Dre Suffers Brain Aneurysm -- In ICU At LA Hospital!!

Dr. Dre has reportedly been admitted to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering from a brain aneurysm. According to sources, the 55-year-old experienced the internal bleeding Monday night before being rushed to the emergency room.

He’s currently stable and in the middle of testing, THANK GOD!

As we already know, the rapper has been in the middle of an INSANELY contentious divorce with wife Nicole Young. Last we heard, news surfaced about an alleged hookup between the two directly following their split back in the spring of 2020. Along with the information of this post-marriage tryst, Dre filed papers with the Los Angeles Superior Court that also alleged he had never abused his wife (as per her claims).

The stress of such a life change can take a major toll on anyone! Not to mention Nicole’s desire for $2 million per month in financial support, and the issue revolving around a supposed prenup that Nicole claims Dre ripped up early on.

Initially, a hearing on Wednesday was supposed to address these two issues, but we’re assuming the judge will continue the case. In any event, brain aneurysms are such a serious matter, and we sincerely hope for Dr. Dre’s speedy recovery!

[Image via WENN/Instar]