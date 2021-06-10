How Kanye West & Irina Shayk’s ‘Casual’ Romance Came To Be!

This newfound relationship between Kanye West and Irina Shayk is something no one saw coming, but yet here we are!

Just four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, the 44-year-old rapper officially got together with the supermodel during a romantic vacation near Provence, France on Tuesday. Of course, people are practically freaking out over the DailyMail.com photos of them side by side.

And while this may seem super new, it turns out the couple may have been together longer than we all thought! An insider confirmed to E! News on Wednesday that Kanye and Irina have been sumthin’ for at least a few weeks now — though TMZ sources say months. There might’ve even been a clue floating around as early as April, when ‘Ye was in NY for DMX‘s celebration of life. At the time, Irina was spotted wearing the sold-out collab shirt that Kanye created with Balenciaga to help raise over $1 million for the late rapper’s family.

UsWeekly agreed with that early timeline, explaining:

“They have been seeing each other for several weeks. Kanye has been flying in and out of New York to be with her.”

Oh, la la! As for how they have connected again, though, another source close to the musician told the publication that they grew closer after hanging out one night in NYC:

“Kanye and Irina have known each other for years through the fashion industry. They were connected through their mutual friend group and Riccardo Tisci. Kanye and Irina connected recently when they were both in New York City. They met up one night and had chemistry and hit it off.”

But before we jump to conclusions, it doesn’t seem like their ‘ship is anything too serious, with that same source saying:

“It’s very casual, and they have only been in touch for about a month. Kanye has expressed he doesn’t want anything serious but likes Irina’s vibe.”

It kind of all makes sense as Kanye previously featured her in his Power music video back in 2010 and in his Yeezy runway show at Paris Fashion Week two years later. So they’ve had that foundation there for a while. Still, who would have thought Ye would have been the first one to move on?! We mean, this is the same guy who spent years pining for Kim, his dream girl!

Speaking of which, if sources are to be believed, it doesn’t seem like Kimmy Kakes cares too much about Shayk and him. A different confidant told E!:

“Kim has heard the rumors about Kanye and Irina Shayk, and she doesn’t mind at all. If it doesn’t impact her kids, then she doesn’t mind if Kanye dates.”

Of course, what an energy shift from the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians where we literally saw the SKIMS founder crying over her failed marriage. Grant, she has had a couple of months to process everything. But who knows, maybe she is just putting on a brave face for the public, or she’s truly okay with the pair! Either way, it seems like she may have to keep it on for a while longer as something tells us we won’t be seeing this fling ending anytime soon.

It’s certainly some crazy times, Perezcious readers. Reactions on how Kanye and Irina hooked up? Sound OFF with your thoughts in the comments (below)!

