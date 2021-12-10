Kanye West BEGS Kim Kardashian To 'Run Right Back To Me' During Concert!

Kanye West continues his crusade to win back his wife!

It’s no secret that Ye wants to call off his divorce with Kim Kardashian. He’s made that clear many times – and apparently he has a “Holy Trinity” of reasons for them to get back together. So despite the fact that both of the exes have been seeing other people, we know the rapper is still carrying a torch.

With that in mind, it makes sense that the 44-year-old would use a major event to make another public declaration. On Thursday, he performed the “Free Larry Hoover” concert alongside his recently reconciled rival, Drake. The show was not only dedicated to support the incarcerated gang leader, but also to raise awareness for “the cause of prison and sentencing reform.” As we all know, that’s a subject near and dear to Kimmy’s heart.

But the concert’s cause wasn’t the only nod to the reality star. In a show-stopping moment, her ex shouted her out directly during an alternate version of his Runaway outro:

“I need you to run right back to me. More specifically, Kimberly.”

Kanye West singing about Kim Kardashian on the Alternate Runaway Outro ???????????? pic.twitter.com/dykSUdTqOl — STRAPPED! (@STRAPPEDEXTRAS8) December 10, 2021

Wow! Can’t say we’re too surprised, that’s exactly the type of grand romantic gesture we’re used to from the Kimye era. And FYI, the momma of four reportedly attended the show with Corey Gamble, so she was in the audience to hear it.

The big question is, how did she react? Is she appreciating all of these public declarations, or is she bothered by them? Even Ye himself admitted he’d “publicly done things that were not acceptable as a husband” while they were married – do these gestures feel acceptable now that they’re broken up?

Over on Twitter, the fans were more focused on someone else’s reaction… Kim’s current boyfriend, Pete Davidson. The Runaway moment did inspire some hilarious love triangle memes:

Pete Davidson when Kanye said “specifically Kimberly” pic.twitter.com/s4foczHddT — Pendlemas ???????? (@Sweezy2099) December 10, 2021

Pete Davidson hearing Kanye singing his ass off telling Kim to come back to him pic.twitter.com/DykyyA5TLi — Flight’s Burner (@FRBurnerAcct) December 10, 2021

kanye channeling the pain on stage thru the mic and i get it cus if my kids parents was fucking pete davidson id be on there on all 4s screaming — bryce (@pollen196) December 10, 2021

Pete Davidson watching the Kanye and Drake concert at home like ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/fAiWDnE63o — Kawhi Burner (@FunGuyBurner) December 10, 2021

Generally speaking, the concert was very well received by the fans, especially the fact that Ye performed some of his most beloved older hits. His new rendition of Runaway in particular got a lot of love:

“RUNAWAY EVERYONE SHUT THE F**K UP AND ENJOY GREATNESS” “Runaway! damn this song has me in my feelings. We getting all the classics. Old Kanye #KanyeDrakeLive @kanyewest thank you “This mf Kanye reworked the outro to the greatest song in his discography just to convince Kim to take him back. If that isn’t true love idk what is.”

We have to give credit where credit is due… as one Twitter fan said:

“If Pete Davidson can bring back the old Kanye, imagine what else he can do.”

LOLz! Just ask Ariana Grande — Pete is one hell of a muse!

What did U think of the concert, Perezcious fans? Do you think Ye is on track to win Kim over? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

