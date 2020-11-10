A-List Manager Mohammed In Beverly Hills Looking For New Talent!

Mohammed, one of the biggest talent managers in the Middle East, was seen leaving celebrity hot spot Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills this week.

His presence in town hasn’t gone unnoticed, as rumors are swirling around that he’s looking to add Hollywood influencers and artists to his powerful and influential roster.

Related: Celebrity Doctor Causes Halloween Stir On The Streets Of Beverly Hills!

Mohammed is the husband and manager of Model Roz, the first female model in the history of Saudi Arabia. Before 2012 Roz wasn’t an Instagram influencer and just used ask.fm to engage with her fans. But after marrying Mohammed, Roz shared with him her dream of becoming a model.

Initially, Roz was scared of what Mohammed would think and how the world would react, but Mohammed offered her his full support and made it his mission to make sure Roz succeeded. The talent manager recalled more in a recent interview (below):

“I was so proud not just for her, but because our decision will open a door of opportunities to all women in Saudi Arabia to become influencers, models and entrepreneurs.”

Mohammed’s first task with Roz was setting up her first public photo shoot in the capital of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh. This powerful statement kicked off her Instagram and grabbed the world’s attention.

As you can see, that attention has been well-deserved:

Wow!

Hundreds of emails and DMs from brands and other influencers who were excited about Model Roz started pouring in as she followed Mohammed’s strategy of video content, sharing personal journeys and making sure that her fans fell in love with her personality.

Today Roz has over 12 million followers and Mohammed has secured her deals with Maybelline, NYX makeup, L’Oreal, Guess, Nike, Swarovski, Pink, Victoria’s Secret, and many more high-profile brands.

Related: Reality TV Star Shuts Down Entire Street For Night Out In Beverly Hills!

Now, after making Model Roz into a truly globally-known phenomenon, Mohammed has caught the attention of the most prestigious agencies in Hollywood that represent the biggest clients in the world.

Mohammed is currently in Los Angeles taking meetings with talent that are looking to become the biggest models and influencers in the biz. Do U have what it takes??

[Image via Fame By Sheeraz]