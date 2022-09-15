Kim Kardashian & Scott Disick SUED Over Alleged 2020 Lotto Scam!

Kim Kardashian and Scott Disick have found themselves at the center of yet ANOTHER controversy… And it looks like this time Kim will need to brush up on her notes from law school!

The Kardashians stars are being sued for their involvement in an alleged 2020 lottery scam. A WHAT?! The class action lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, outlines how Kim and Scott organized and promoted a lottery which promised winners $100,000 in addition to two first class tickets to LA, a three night stay in Beverly Hills, and the opportunity to “shop like Kim Kardashian.”

Sounds like a nice prize! It’s basically one of those posts you see on a celebrity’s page where they’re sitting in the middle of a ton of name brand shopping bags, writing something along the lines of “Giveaway! Enter for a chance to win.”

So what’s the problem?

Apparently when the winners were announced, their Instagram accounts were immediately made private — which made the plaintiffs doubtful of the program’s legitimacy.

Sounds like they’re accusing the company of selecting fake winners from specifically curated accounts so they didn’t have to actually pay — but still got the information they wanted from all the real participants.

See, the lawsuit further claimed the real purpose behind the lotto was for the celebs to work with the Australian company Curated, which is also named in the suit, to sell user information to advertisers. The lawsuit claimed participants, who submitted personal info to enter the lotto, have since been “invaded by hundreds of advertisers, some of which are soliciting the Plaintiffs with potentially offensive and unwanted content.”

This sounds like a disgusting scam… if true!

However, sources close to Curated claim each winner is legit, they have all received their awards — and the company has the documentation to prove it. Even if that’s true, is it still kosher to sell all this personal info? Seems sketchy either way, but there’s a big difference if the prize wasn’t real at all!

The suit further mentions various other celebrities as participating in the lottery’s promotion, including Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Sofia Richie, Gretchen Christine Rossi, and Christine Quinn.

The suit called out the celebs as being ambivalent to their participation in a scam, jabbing:

“Just a short 20 years ago, Oprah was giving away cars and cash. But today’s entertainment tycoons seem to only care about becoming richer and living an even more opulent lifestyle, while duping their fans and followers.”

$20 million is being sought from each defendant in the case: Kim, Scott, and Curated.

What are YOUR thoughts on the situation, Perezcious readers? Do you think it was all a scam, or do you believe Curated? Let us know in the comments (below).

