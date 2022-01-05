Kim Kardashian Is 'Smitten' And Her Relationship With Pete Davidson Is Getting 'Very Serious'! OMG!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are taking this rebound thing to another level — who needs a bounce back to the single life when they’ve got each other to go WAY beyond that?!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and her Saturday Night Live starring boyfriend appear to be getting far more serious with their relationship than we’ve previously been led to believe. Insiders are now coming out of the woodwork with details about the duo’s intense connection. Are you reading this, Kanye West???

Related: Pim Takes The Bahamas! Now You KNOW Things Are Getting Serious With This Getaway!

Even though it’s only been a few months since Pim first went public with their surprising romantic connection, insiders are dishing all kinds of new details about how compatible the A-listers really are!

One source in particular caught our attention this time around — an anonymous mole close to the KarJenner family who spoke to E! News about the lay of the land for these two lovers.

Speaking about the increasingly heightened moments in the high-profile couple’s relationship, the insider explained:

“Kim and Pete are getting very serious. He has been hanging out at her house more. She’s smitten and the relationship is very exciting to her.”

Oh wow!

Of course, there was no doubt that she was having fun with the King of Staten Island star, and we’ve long known that he makes her laugh a lot. But to imagine things getting deeper than that?! Sounds like these two have seriously caught some more significant feelings for each other! We love it!

Related: Kanye Apparently Has A ‘Holy Trinity’ Of Reasons For Wanting To Reconcile With Kim…

Their bi-coastal lifestyle remains an issue, with Pete making his home base back in NYC and Kim instead opting to forever stay in and around Calabasas. But that’s what plane rides are for, we suppose, and the insider was keen on explaining how the couple was down to travel to each other if need be:

“They are making the distance work, and he’s planning to be in L.A. more often now.”

Well then!

As if that’s not enough as far as their love is concerned, can we talk about Kim’s recent post on Instagram?! On Wednesday morning, the KKW Beauty exec shared a pic-set with an eye-popping caption, as you can see (below):

The best is yet to be, indeed!

And if these new details are to be believed about Pim, it sounds like the reality TV veteran is ready to go all in on love again!

Honestly, we’re just curious how Kanye is going to react to all of this. We know he’s still got his sights set on reconciliation, even while moving on romantically in his own way, too…

What do U think about this relationship news, Perezcious readers?? Do Kim and Pete have what it takes to go the distance?!

Sound OFF with your thoughts on the situation down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via C.Smith/MEGA/WENN]