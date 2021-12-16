OMG THIS Was Kim Kardashian's Birthday Present To Pete Davidson?!

OK, so this was pretty brilliant on Kim Kardashian‘s part!

When it came time to celebrate boyfriend Pete Davidson‘s birthday last month, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star opted for a pretty incredible gift for the Saturday Night Live funnyman: Flavor Flav!

That’s right! Kim literally brought Flav out for the big birthday bash in Palm Springs!

As you’ll no doubt recall, we previously reported about Flav’s viral mid-November photo set that showed Kim, Pete, and Kris Jenner all hanging out with the cultural icon (below):

Who could forget that?!

Well, now Flav is talking about that eventful pajama-clad night in the desert east of El Lay. According to the 62-year-old rapper, he was literally Pete’s gift from Kim for the evening!

He explained to ET (below):

“The whole night I was so honored to be in their presence. One thing that I could say is Pete Davidson loves himself some Flavor Flav. Everything he does is, ‘Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that, Flavor Flav this, Flavor Flav that.’ So Kim said, ‘OK, well, for your birthday, you are going to have Flavor Flav.’ She sent for me and that’s how I ended up there. I was the birthday gift.”

Amazing!

The Flavor of Love star continued:

“And check this out, being that that man had so much love for me, I did something for the first time ever in my life. I took my clock from around my neck and I gave it to him, and I never gave a clock to nobody. Yes, I gave Pete Davidson my clock, man, and also I gave him a book. I signed a book and everything and he said, ‘Flav, I want you to be my adopted father.’ And I am like, ‘You do?’ So everybody, that’s right, I’m Pete Davidson’s adopted father.”

LOLz!!!

That’s too funny! We can totally imagine Pete saying that…

Flav continued on from there, deciding not to share too many details about Pim’s white-hot romance:

“When it comes down to Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship, only them two know it best. They just invited me into the circle, but I really don’t know the full [story]. And plus besides, that’s Kim and Pete, man. I would rather them tell about their situation than me. But I’m grateful to them that they gave me the opportunity to be the first to publicize the picture with both of them together. One thing I can say, the man got some charisma, he’s got personality and he’s funny. Come on, man, everybody wants to laugh. And let me tell you something, when you can make a woman laugh and laugh, that’s that brand new ring around the finger. He knows what he’s doing.”

Interesting!

