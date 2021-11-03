Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Enjoy SECRET Dinner Together In Staten Island Amid Dating Rumors!

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson certainly aren’t doing anything to quell romance rumors!

As you most likely heard by now, social media was shook over the weekend when new photos showed the 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the 27-year-old comedian casually holding hands while hanging out at Southern California theme park Knott’s Scary Farm with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Immediately, fans couldn’t help but wonder if something was going on between the pair — especially after their sketch smooch when Kimmy Kakes hosted Saturday Night Live last month. But before anyone could start fully shipping the two, a source shut down any speculation to People, explaining they are purely platonic:

“They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It’s just friends hanging out.”

Oh yeah… “just friends…”

However, just because they’re seemingly pals at this time, it doesn’t mean something potentially romantic is not brewing between the pair! Although an insider for Us Weekly insisted Kim is still “single” and “having fun at the moment,” they also noted that something more could happen between Pete and her in the future:

“No one really knows what is going on with Kim and Pete. They are just friends right now, but things could turn romantic.”

She’s certainly taking a page out of Kourt’s book after seeing the hype she and Travis got!

Ever since the momma of four touched down in New York City on Monday for WSJ Magazine’s 11th annual Innovator Awards at MoMA, everyone has been waiting with bated breath to see if Kim ventured out to see Pete. And it finally happened!!!

On Tuesday, the KKW Beauty founder reportedly enjoyed a secret dinner date with the SNL star in Staten Island. According to TMZ, Kim left The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Manhattan to head to one of Pete’s favorite restaurants in his hometown, Campania. Seemingly for the sake of privacy, she had entered the backdoor of the joint before presumably enjoying some of their staple pizza and pasta dishes.

This is certainly a HUGE development in their alleged romance story, as Kim actually took the time to meet up with him in Staten Island! Was this dinner an official first date for Kim and Pete? Or are they just two buddies hanging out again since she was in the city? Who knows! But we cannot deny that we’re excited to see if anything happens between the duo!

Do you think Kim and Pete are starting to date, Perezcious readers? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

