Kim Kardashian & Odell Beckham Jr. Link Up At Pre-Grammys Bash! ...And What's This About Meeting After In Secret In A Parking Garage??

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. are continuing to fuel some type of romance rumors from fans and followers alike because they just keep hanging out together in public settings! And maaaaaybe in private ones, too!

On Friday night, the duo stepped out at JAY-Z‘s pre-Grammys party in West Hollywood. And while they didn’t get there at the same time or walk into the party together, they were definitely inside at the same time — along with a LOT of other A-list celebs, as expected.

Per TMZ, Kim showed up with sister Khloé Kardashian in tow, while the 31-year-old NFL star arrived on his own. But once inside, they apparently mingled with each other and everybody else as the party carried on long into the night. Fun, right?! And they also both dressed out in totally black attire which had them looking sharp AF for the evening out!

But here’s the craziest part: there MIGHT have been some type of post-party interaction between the two stars in the parking garage nearby!! Per that same news outlet, at one point late in the night, Kim left the party — presumably to head home. But while her SUV pulled up to the front of the parking garage, and her primary security guard was spotted standing outside of the car, Kim was nowhere to be seen. She may have been inside the vehicle, but she was never physically eyeballed by any witnesses either getting in or sitting inside!

And not only that, but TMZ claims there was some insider chatter from the party that Odell and Kim were supposedly TOGETHER at one point in the parking garage! Wait, what?! So, like, did they sneak into another car and leave separately or something?? Or was there something else going on altogether!? For what it’s worth, the news org couldn’t confirm that little tidbit. Womp womp! But just the fact that insiders are grumbling so loudly about it is definitely eye-catching considering the interesting and persistent recent history between these two!!

You can see snaps of the pair (but not together, sadly!) from the Friday night outing (below):

Now it’s just a question about what went down in that parking garage — if anything at all!

Not only was TMZ unable to confirm if anything actually happened, but Page Six noted later on Saturday afternoon that they hadn’t received replies from reps for either Kim or Odell about the situation. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

