'We Can't Accept This As Normal': Kim Kardashian Pleads For Gun Control After Shooting

Kim Kardashian is speaking out following the tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

As we all know now, on Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman horrifically shot and killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in the small town about 80 miles west of San Antonio. And now, as other celebs and high-profile people question how these tragedies can possibly still be happening at this unimaginable rate, the SKIMS mogul is speaking out, too.

In a series of messages posted to her Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon, the 41-year-old reality TV star sadly reminisced about a blog post she wrote five years ago — nearly to the day — decrying the tragedy of gun violence. Lamenting how little has changed, Kim’s new message began:

“Five years ago, almost to the day, I wrote an essay for my blog about my thoughts on gun control in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day. In it I asked ‘is it more important to protect the second amendment than to protect our own children?'”

And she reflected on the horrible tragedy in Uvalde:

“Yesterday 19 children were murdered by an 18 year old, and I find myself heartbroken, disgusted and furious about how little has been done by law makers to enact gun laws that protect our children. There is no excuse and no justification for what happened yesterday. The current laws in our country around gun control are not protecting our children. We have to push law makers to enact laws that are fitting in today’s world.”

From there, she took to policy discussion, slamming the proliferation of assault weapons:

“Semi automatic weapons, assault weapons, weapons of war, should not be legally sold or owned by American civilians. They should be banned. Period. AR-15 style semi automatic rifles were used in Newtown, Parkland, Aurora, San Bernardino, Orlando, Parkland, in the Buffalo shooting 10 days ago, and reportedly in yesterday’s shooting. Assault weapons are not a self defense tool. They are sophisticated weapons, designed to kill.”

The KKW Beauty mogul continued on:

“Assault weapons didn’t even exist when the Second Amendment was written. We have to stop allowing people to use a sentence written centuries ago when technology, times, humanity were completely different, to dictate how we regulate gun ownership, & how we protect our kids today. The legal age to purchase a firearm is also a serious issue and needs to be addressed and increased. The Parkland shooter, the Buffalo grocery store shooter, the Texas shooter yesterday, they were all under 21 and reportedly purchased weapons legally. These are teenagers. Someone who is not old enough to buy alcohol should not be allowed to purchase a firearm. There is no world in which an 18 year old needs a semi automatic weapon, or any weapon, and no world in which the outcome can be anything other than tragic.”

And she went on to add that she was “dumbfounded” as to how the weapons were still “normal, acceptable, and legal,” writing:

“As I even type these words I am seriously dumbfounded that this is something considered normal, acceptable and legal. There is no question that mental health, racism, deep-seated hatred all play a role in the motivation for mass shootings in recent years. And at a community level, as parents, teachers, there is a lot that can be done to help teens and young adults that isn’t being done. But the one thing that law makers can and should control now is access to weapons.”

The reality TV superstar added:

“There are of course people over 21 who buy guns to cause harm, and other mass shootings in recent years have been carried out by people over 21, but if we increase legal age to purchase, coupled with a ban on assault weapons, we can without a doubt reduce the number of senseless tragedies and save children’s lives.”

Then she finished in a flourish, pleading for action to be taken by politicians nationwide:

“We can’t accept this as normal anymore. It’s not normal for a teenager to kill children. It’s not normal for our kids to be practicing active shooter drills in schools. It’s not normal to be shot while shopping for groceries. I’m not numbed by it. I will never be numbed by it. We can’t accept it. We can’t have another five years go by without effective, impactful laws put in place to protect our kids. We are parents, we are mothers, we are begging and pleading for action.”

Along with her rousing thread, the mom of four also asked the country’s leaders to “come together… and put children first,” and shared a screenshot of her 2017 blog post, as you can see (below):

Here is my blog post from 2017, unfortunately it has not aged. ???? pic.twitter.com/vlqoxIf8rg — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) May 25, 2022

Well said. She makes a LOT of sense.

Now will there be any real, effective, and sensible action from our political leaders on this? Or will they kick the can down the road again until the next of these awful, heartbreaking, sadistic shootings takes place, and we all collectively go through this outrage once more?

