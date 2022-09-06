Kim Kardashian Says Pete Davidson Is 'Such A Good Person' After Breakup!

Kim Kardashian is speaking well of her ex-boyfriend!

The SKIMS mogul popped up on Tuesday morning in Interview Magazine, as we’ve been reporting. The 41-year-old reality TV maven is the mag’s “American Dream” cover queen, and the accompanying interview is definitely interesting.

But aside from pick-and-choose environmental talk, she is also discussing her ex, Pete Davidson!!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum told the mag that the 28-year-old comedian is “a cutie” even after their split, which happened just about a month ago. And she didn’t stop there, adding:

“He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up.”

Aww!

Of course, Pete has had quite the career come-up of late. He was filming a new movie, Wizards!, down in Australia all summer and was there last month when he and Kim opted to go their separate ways. So no doubt she’s talking about his future film roles with that “what he has coming up” commentary. And maybe also some other branding, TV, and streaming opportunities, too??

Whatever may be coming up for Pete, Kim has one goal for herself in mind for the future: more sleep!!

When the mag asked what Kim wants in her own life at this point, the starlet cracked:

“Maybe a little bit more sleep. Maybe kids that I don’t have to f–king bribe with Pokémon cards. Just ridiculous things. I don’t know. Time?”

Don’t we all, Kim. Don’t we all…

LOLz!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

What do y’all think about Kim and Pete being on such good public terms even after their split?! Nice to see considering Kim’s other recent ex and his, um, frustrating public behavior… right??

