Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Shares The Meaningful Gift She Gives Each Of Her Kids For Their Birthdays

Forget the expensive gifts! Kim Kardashian has a touching way she likes to celebrate her four children’s birthdays.

During her appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the 42-year-old reality star opened up about parenting – including how she chooses to honor her kids, 9-year-old North, 7-year-old Saint, 5-year-old Chicago, and 4-year-old Psalm, when they turn another year older. When asked if being a moment is the hardest job to live up to, she shared with host Jay Shetty:

“Absolutely. And I’m very confident, so every year I write each one of my kids about a four or five-page letter on their birthday, about what the year was like, who their friends are, silly words they’re saying, their favorite foods, all the silly things they do and a little journey of what the year is like.”

So sweet! Now that her kids are older, they’ve accumulated a bunch of these personal letters from Kim – something that makes her happy to see. The Kardashians star continued:

“And it’s so fun to see from the first year now, one of ‘em is almost 10 years old. And I know that they’ll appreciate this.”

How does she know they’ll eventually value these gifts? Kimmy Kakes explained that she looks to her experience with her own mother, Kris Jenner:

“I know that they’ll appreciate everything, even if they might have thought I was being a little harsh on them. I know that they’ll get it because I got it with my mom. I know they’ll get it with me.”

Aww. What a beautiful way to commemorate her kids’ birthdays. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram]

May 28, 2023 11:52am PDT

