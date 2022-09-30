Kim Kardashian's Home Accessories Line Blasted By Fans As 'Prisoncore' -- Charging $129 For 'Basic' Wastebasket!

Kim Kardashian is getting dragged on the internet again!

That happens quite a bit, it seems. And fans are here for it pretty much every time! So why would this be any different?! Ha!! This time around, the source is a new one: on Wednesday, in an interview with Architectural Digest, the 41-year-old reality TV star announced a new line of home accessories as part of her SKKN By Kim brand. Then, on Thursday, the mom of four took to Instagram to reveal the product line!

The offerings are pretty straightforward: a simple container, a vanity tray, a tissue box, a beauty canister, and a waste basket. The prices are anything but simple, though. Item asks range from $65 to $129 — and the full five-piece bundle retails for $355!! OMG! Seriously?? For a waste basket and a tissue box?! This is Goop-level pricing for real!

In the IG reveal, the Kardashians star explained how her line incorporates “natural stones and design elements” in a “beautiful and simple way.” She wrote (below):

“When I started my packaging design process for @skkn it began with natural stones and design elements found within my own home. I always envisioned the skincare collection as one that could be beautiful and simple enough to be on display on any counter, which inspired me to design accessories to compliment the line and elevate any home with the same modern, minimalistic elegance. I am so excited to finally bring you this five-piece collection.”

Blah, blah, blah…

You can see all the products for yourself here:

They look so… boring?!?! Especially at that price! Everything is drab and gray!! And devoid of any energy! Is this really how Kim sees the world??

Just asking!!

Kim’s celeb friends didn’t think things were so bad. In the comments, little sis Khloé Kardashian joked she was “excited” for the early October launch and added:

“I’m just here for the PR box”

Yeah, Khloé, we know — you love your sisters’ PR box releases!

But aside from the SKIMS founder’s famous fam and friends, the rest of the reactions were not as generous. In fact, the regular people who popped up in the comments called Kim out for the super-boring designs and the expensive price points!! Here are just a few of the takes on the star’s entry into the home accessories space (below):

“Kimberly, we didn’t need this, love.” “It’s giving SIMS catalog.” “Coming soon to a landfill near you” “Prisoncore” “Make products people can afford and you will sell more” “It looks like it belongs in someone prison cell” “Mausoleum chic, void of life” “It’s giving Flintstones” “$129 for a garbage can… ma’am I can get one from the dollar store” “A prison cell looks more inviting” “Yes Kim give us nothing” “kim who is deciding these price points its beyond delusional YOU WOULD GET MORE BUYERS IF U DIDNT CHARGE $65 FOR A TRAY” “Very basic” “Penitentiary chic” “It’s giving me, Zara Home, but 3 times it’s price”

LOLz!

Those comments are FEISTY! What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?? Do they have a point?! Honestly, for $129, that waste basket better clean up our entire f**king lives!! LOLz!

