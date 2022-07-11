Kim Kardashian Celebrates Pete Davidson's Hulu Debut With TONS Of New Couple Photos!

Kim Kardashian‘s family is already ready to bounce back with season two of Hulu‘s The Kardashians, even if it feels like season one of the streaming series ended, like, six seconds ago. (Oh, wait, that’s because it did!)

On Monday, the KarJenner clan’s trailer for the second season of their streaming series dropped, and we are all about the fresh new look at the reality TV royalty!! The best part? We get a look into Kim’s growing romance with boyfriend Pete Davidson, who took center stage with his BIG time reality TV debut in the sneak peek! Hell to the motherf**king YES.

But wait. It gets better. Now there’s even more to obsess over!!

Early on Monday afternoon, not long after Kris Jenner‘s crew dropped the season two trailer online, Kim took to her favorite social media app to show some behind-the-scenes snaps of her relationship with the Meet Cute hunk!

Posting a carousel of cute images to her Instagram account, the Selfish author showed the world how close Kete has become over time. The pics cycle through some BTS snaps of Kim and Pete filming both indoor and outdoor scenes. At one point, she’s seated on a couch while Pete stands close by. Later, the duo can be seen outside under the bright sun, and lounging by a gorgeous pool. The way he smiles at her is everything. We’re here for it. We are so here for it. She’s never looked happier!

Kim also revealed how Pete apparently doesn’t own any shirts?! We’re honestly not kidding about that part! Ch-ch-check out ALL the pics of the SKIMS founder and her bare-chested man (below):

Oooh!!

Sweet, sexy, playful, fun! And lots of skin! We love it ALL!

As you can see, there are also a few looks at Kim’s feet in those snaps. That fact hilariously prompted little sis Khloé Kardashian to jump in the comment section later on Monday afternoon to deliver this gem (below):

“Do you guys have a foot fetish too?”

Girl! That is EXACTLY what we were wondering! LOLz!

Paging Quentin Tarantino!

Reality TV biz aside, the new teaser marks a shrewd way for Kete to stay in the headlines together. We don’t know if you’ve noticed, but they’ve been doing their own separate things over the last few weeks, with Kim jetting off to Paris and Pete heading way Down Under to film a new movie. They’ve been so far apart geographically of late that insiders had to dispel rumors of a rift between ’em. (Nope! No split here! Kris has just been putting them to work. Gotta pay the extravagant bills!)

And while Kim’s pretty much always on the go, her beau has been plenty busy himself. Earlier on Monday he was named the new face of a men’s grooming company. Putting all that big d**k energy towards something new, we suppose!

What do U make of these sweet new snaps, tho, Perezcious readers?? Cycle through ’em and let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

