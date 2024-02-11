Taylor Swift Gushes Over Tokyo Shows -- As The Chiefs Owner’s Daughter Confirms ‘She’s Coming’ To The Super Bowl!

Taylor Swift has closed the door on the Tokyo leg of her tour… and is opening the door to Super Bowl Sunday!!

The Blank Space singer took to Instagram on Saturday night with a grateful message about her “wonderful” Eras Tour shows at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. She wrote alongside pics from the four-day stop:

“Tokyo!!! Those 4 shows at Tokyo Dome were so wonderful. I’d missed you all so much and loved being on stage frolicking around with my fellow performers and band again. Thank you to everyone who lives in and around Tokyo, and everyone who traveled far and wide to be there with us.”

But with that now in her rear view mirror, the 34-year-old reportedly has her sights set on beau Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ highly anticipated Super Bowl battle against the San Francisco 49ers! On Saturday, the Associated Press reported that an hour after her final show, she arrived at the Haneda Airport to begin her trek back to home turf — and the Chiefs owner’s daughter has since confirmed the news!

If there was any shred of doubt, Gracie Hunt completely confirmed Tay’s expected presence at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas. She told People:

“She’s coming! She’s coming! We’re excited.”

The 24-year-old also told the outlet “there will be a Chiefs Kingdom afterparty that’s been planned” if the Kansas-based team take home a win, but didn’t reveal if Taylor will be in attendance.

