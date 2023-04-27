Meghan Trainor Says Sex With Hubby Daryl Sabara Is A 'Nightmare' -- Because Of His Big Penis?!

Meghan Trainor has never been an under-sharer, that’s for sure. And the woman who brought you news of her side-by-side pooping habits with husband Daryl Sabara is back for more this week!

Of course, the pop star is coming off a not-so-sweet controversy after saying “f**k teachers” on her podcast. But that wasn’t the only crazy part of her most recent Workin’ On It ep with guest Trisha Paytas. During the duo’s infamous 85-minute show, Meghan also spoke up about DARYL’S HUGE D**K!!! Um…

Related: Meghan Trainor Reveals Sex Of Baby No. 2 Amid ‘F**k Teachers’ Backlash

The crooner and her social media influencer guest were talking about sex at one point during the podcast when Meghan let it rip that the Spy Kids alum is “a big boy.” With her brother Ryan Trainor looking on in horror, Meghan said:

“My husband is a big boy. My p***y is broken. I have p***y anxiety.”

Oooookay… Maybe something we didn’t need to know, but now we do, and here we are! Paytas’ jaw hit the floor, and she responded:

“Yours is little and his is big?”

To which the All About That Bass singer answered:

“Yes! To the point where I’m like, ‘is it all in?’ He’s like, ‘just the tip.’ And I’m like, ‘I can’t do anymore!’ How do I fix that? Should I stretch?”

OMG!

As the 29-year-old star explained, the situation doesn’t just come down to Daryl apparently being, um, well-endowed. Meghan also got real about a medical condition she suffers from called vaginismus. That’s a disorder where the muscles of the vagina tense up uncontrollably during sex, leading to serious pain.

According to the Dear Future Husband singer, dealing with that has left her dreading “painful” sex to the point where she “hates” how big Daryl is. She told Trisha that she wanted the ability to “make Daryl smaller with a doctor,” and added:

“I thought every woman around was always in pain during and after sex. I was like, ‘doc, are you telling me I could have sex and not feel a single bit of pain?’ Like, stingy burning? When I was making this baby, I had to ice myself after. We’re not crazy, I’m a starfish, ‘Get it done.’ And then I’m icing myself and saying, ‘There’s gotta be another way.'”

The follow-up following sex sucks, too. Trainor explained on the podcast how she often tells Daryl that her days get more difficult after they get it on:

“I have to work today and I can’t walk.”

Ugh!

When Paytas suggested Trainor should try “sitting on top of” her man, Meghan vociferously turned down that advice. Calling it a “nightmare,” the songstress said:

“He’s like, ‘let’s try.’ I’m like ‘please, no, for so many reasons.’ I’m like, ‘don’t look at me. I don’t like this. This hurts way worse.'”

Jeez! Sounds awful. The big d**k stuff is… something… but all the rest is not fun at all. We’re sorry Meghan has to go through that!

Related: Meghan Trainor Suffered PTSD From Terrifying Birth Of Her Son Riley

You can watch that portion of the podcast chat (below) beginning at about the 1:04:30 mark:

But the candid way in which Meghan approached the topic didn’t sit well with all of her fans. Over on Twitter, countless users slammed the pop star for oversharing about her sex life with Sabara:

“Everything I have ever learned about Meghan Trainor has been both unintentional and offputting.” “She has no filter and just disgusts me .. it’s gross” “I wish people would share LESS sometimes…” “Tacky, tacky, tacky…” “Bleach my eyes before you share something like this” “being so hellbent on constantly oversharing intimate information to win cheap attention points is decimating any potential for women to actually *cultivate a mystique*” “I didn’t care to know this information… ever” “Girl this convo should have stayed between you and him”

Yikes… Not exactly a sweet and understanding set of listeners there. But did Trainor take things too far?? For now, Meghan and Daryl are focused on their family. They welcomed son Riley back in 2021, of course, and are currently expecting another baby boy.

What do U make of her podcast comments here, tho, Perezcious readers? Shocked at the overshare?!

Sound OFF with your takes (below)…

[Image via Meghan Trainor/Instagram/FayesVision/WENN]