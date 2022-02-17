Pete Davidson Returns To Instagram Amid Kanye West's Attacks!

Is Pete Davidson about to enter the chat?!

Kanye West has been causing quite the scene on social media these days as he fights for his family (albeit problematically) amid an ongoing divorce with Kim Kardashian. The Saturday Night Live star has found himself caught in the crossfire now that he’s coupled up with the beauty icon, but rather than stay quiet, he seems to have rejoined Instagram! A new profile under the name @pmd appeared on the site Wednesday, and it’s already been verified! While there’s no profile picture and the user has yet to upload any photos or follow anyone, the bio does state that it’s Pete Davidson!

Ch-ch-check it out:

Very inneresting timing!!

Related: Kanye West BACK TO ALL CAPS As He Posts Another Photo Of Kim And…

The comedian has gone on and off the platform four times since he originally logged off the app in 2018, but his decision to jump back on these days seems particularly noteworthy! It’s not hard to see that IG has been Ye’s platform of choice to air his grievances about Kimmy Kakes and her new life without him. Unfortunately, that has included a lot of startling threats toward The King Of Staten Island. So, is this Pete’s way of showing that he won’t be scared off by the violence?

We seriously doubt that he’ll chime into any of the controversial chatter — he’s been pretty good about being the bigger man since this drama began — but perhaps he could do one better? Uploading some snapshots of Pim and their PDA-filled time together would sure send a message!

Thoughts? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live/Saturday Night Live/YouTube]