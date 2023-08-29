Kim Zolciak Looks Heartbroken As She Steps Out Without Wedding Ring After Kroy Biermann Filed For Divorce!

Kim Zolciak is going through it…

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was photographed out and about on Saturday, just days after her estranged husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce for a second time. Not only was she not wearing her wedding ring, but she looked absolutely worn out by the emotional rollercoaster. Ugh!

In photos obtained by Page Six on Tuesday, Kim could be seen making her way into a church service over the weekend. She wore black sweatpants, a matching crop top, and flip-flops with her hair pulled back into a messy bun. She was also seen rubbing her eyes as she navigated what appeared to be a stressful phone call — but when her face wasn’t covered, it sure looked like she was crying. Oh, no!

It also appears like she may have been rocking a hospital bracelet or something similar on her wrist, but it’s unclear what the exact accessory is at this time.

This sighting comes days after the former NFL player filed for divorce for a second time last week, nearly two months after the couple called off their first round of divorce proceedings. They have reportedly been arguing non-stop since then, mostly about their financial troubles.

Kroy has requested sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children Kroy Jr. “KJ,” 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. He also wants child support, alimony, and exclusive rights to their Georgia mansion. Oof.

So far, the Don’t Be Tardy star hasn’t addressed the drama, but if their initial divorce attempt is any indication, this could get very messy again…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

