Kim Zolciak's Daughter Ariana Opens Up About 'Ridiculous And Awful' Eating Disorder Speculation Amid Weight Loss Journey

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s teenage daughter is getting REALLY real about her long-standing record with weight loss — and taking into account accusations that she may have an eating disorder.

Ariana Biermann opened up on her Instagram Stories over the weekend after seeing fans online engaging in debate about whether or not she had an eating disorder.

The 19-year-old, who has been shedding weight over the last several years, is very open about having done it sustainably and in a healthy way. That means she wanted to make it very clear that she isn’t suffering from anything that may be getting assumed by followers who don’t know the whole story, or who haven’t been following her path.

Blasting the “ridiculous and awful” comments and social media speculation about her size, Ariana went in on those assumptions over the weekend, writing (below):

“I’m so over everyone acting like I lost 50 pounds overnight. I was 167 my sophomore year, 145ish the end of my junior. Started really working out, eating healthy, etc. January of 2020. I am now 118 over a year and a half later. I was 125 last summer.”

Whoa!

And she continued from there, adding this important comment about her progress and achievement more broadly:

“Please stop. I do not have an eating disorder. I worked my ass off to get to where I am today. I am not sick. This is ridiculous and awful to say to someone. Stop commenting on people’s bodies and worry about yourself.”

“Worry about yourself” is great advice! Amen to that!

Evidently in a better mood by Sunday, Ariana returned to her IG Stories for more commentary on the subject of her body and self love. But as you can see (below), she framed it in a far different light and made it clear that she’s more than ready to move on from this topic altogether:

Amen!

Always amazing what a difference a day makes in terms of clearing out your perspective and righting your attitude, ya know?!

Of course, she hasn’t yet captured the same kind of social media attention as her more-famous 24-year-old sister Brielle, but it’s clear that both Real Housewives alum daughters are getting a lot of attention online — much of it not so good.

What do U make of this weight loss controversy, Perezcious readers? Do people just need to back off Ariana about this or what?!

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

