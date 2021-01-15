Kim Zolciak 'Very Stressed' After Daughter Brielle Reveals COVID Diagnosis

Brielle Biermann has had COVID for the last two weeks — and mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann is INCREDIBLY worried.

On Wednesday, both mother and daughter took to their respective Instagram Story to discuss the news. In one of the videos, the 42-year-old recorded herself walking over a COVD testing kit to the in-home salon. This section of their house is attached to the main section and has been where Brielle’s been quarantining.

Ugh. It’s kind of hard to watch, too, because the 23-year-old legitimately couldn’t do more than pop her head out of the bedroom to say hello.

Kim spoke out in one of her stories and stated:

“With Brielle having COVID, that’s had me very stressed.”

Poor Kim!

And, oh, we totally get it. COVID is no joke, whether someone exhibits symptoms of sickness or not, and we genuinely hope Brielle has a speedy recovery. The Don’t Be Tardy For The Wedding star admitted she was doing okay and seemed a little more concerned with passing the time during this time of isolation. She said:

“I’ve been beyond bored for real, so if anybody has any suggestions on what to watch on Hulu or Netflix please let me know, because I’m running out of things to do.”

The only real question we have right now is about a certain IG post that Kim put up two days ago. In the pic, her daughter’s hanging out on the beach with a snake around her neck. Uh, this is an OLD photo, right?! We’re going to give the Biermanns the benefit of the doubt, and assume that it is!

You can see the post below:

In any case, Brielle took to Twitter to thank everyone for the well wishes and to let everyone know that she’s actually doing pretty okay. Check out the post below:

Thank you all for your well wishes! I’m doing great thankfully???? — Brielle Biermann (@BrielleZolciak) January 14, 2021

And it’s also especially heartwarming and adorbs to see Brielle give a special shout-out to her step-dad for being there for her. In an IG Story, she commented:

“Shoutout to Kroy who has been delivering me my necessities at the stairs. He’s been bringing me all my clothes and food. He even brought me milk and cookies the other night.”

Apparently, though, it was the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star who brought her the treats. Shh. We won’t say anything, if you don’t!

In any case, we’re glad to see Brielle’s doing as well as can be given the circumstances — and we wish her lots of inneresting Hulu and Netflix shows while she recovers.

