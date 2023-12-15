Kim Zolciak's Son Says Kroy Biermann Is 'Hitting His Mom' In Shocking 911 Call!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

The November 20 domestic disturbance call that came in to the Milton Police Department north of Atlanta involving Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann just got even more unsettling.

As Perezcious readers will recall, one of the pair’s children called 911 on the night of November 20 during an apparent domestic dispute involving the Don’t Be Tardy alum and the former Atlanta Falcons star. This week, police body cam footage pulled from the cameras of several responding officers from the Milton PD and the Alpharetta Police Department was shockingly released to the public. And now, the departments’ incident reports have been released, too.

On Thursday evening, ET revealed the incident reports from both the Milton PD and the Alpharetta PD that indicated more about what happened on the night of November 20. For one, the reports confirmed what we already know: that one of the couple’s sons called 911 to request for help at what officers labeled a “verbal domestic disturbance.” Once there, one of the four responding officers later noted in his report, the juvenile who called 911 “advised [police] that his dad was hitting his mom.”

When an officer asked Kroy about the dispute, the former NFL star said it didn’t matter, and that “nothing will happen just like last time.” Kroy said the cops didn’t have permission to enter the family’s home, and asked them to leave — a request the officer obviously denied. The responding officer further noted in his report:

“I attempt to explain to Kroy we have a lawful reason to be within the home as we were conducting an investigation due to a crime being alleged. Kroy continues to be verbally combative as I walk past him and into the kitchen of the home to speak with several juveniles.”

As for the juveniles at the scene, the officer wrote how one young boy was explaining that “his parents were arguing and yelling at each other” in the lead-up to the call. The report noted the child claimed “it looked like Kroy may have hit [Kim],” after having seen Kroy allegedly “put his hand into her face … with his finger’s extended.”

The officer asked the child if Biermann ever physically made a fist or struck the Bravo alum, but the kid denied that. Instead, the report notes the kid’s statement:

“It was more in the way of telling her to stop talking or get away from him.”

As for the cause of the fight, the incident doc states Kim and Kroy were fighting all day long “about random things,” according to the child. One of those things may have been anger over Kroy allegedly having sold Kim’s jewelry — something the report claims the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was upset about.

It’s unclear which son called 911. The embattled couple shares four minor children: Kroy Jr, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Kroy also previously legally adopted Kim’s two now-adult daughters from a previous relationship — Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21.

Nobody was arrested in this disturbance, so even though the child’s claims of domestic violence are incredibly unsettling, it appears cops couldn’t find evidence or any other indication that a physical scuffle had occurred. Still, what an awful and shocking situation for those poor kids. Ugh.

If you have sincere cause to suspect child abuse, call the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child or 1-800-422-4453, or go to www.childhelp.org.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

