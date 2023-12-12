Divorce Court Judge Demands Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann Go To Mediation ASAP -- Or Else!

A judge wants Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann to work things out amongst themselves… with a little bit of help from a mediator!

According to new legal docs first obtained by TMZ on Monday night, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her man are facing an increasingly frustrated judge in divorce court right now. And that judge is so miffed that they’ve ordered the reality TV star and the former NFL hunk to go in front of a mediator — or else!

Per the outlet, the judge just filed new docs ordering Kim and Kroy to sit down before a mediator. Once in the office with an expert, they must hammer out a divorce settlement ASAP. And there’s a timetable on it! They have to complete that mediation session by a January 31 deadline, in fact. The judge even specifically notes in the newly-filed docs that the Bravo vet and former Atlanta Falcons star have “numerous unresolved issues” that would likely benefit from an aggressive mediation via the local alternative dispute resolution program. No kidding…

Of course, it’s possible the mediation might not work. But at least they are now required to give it a try! Clearly, the court is fed up that the pair’s divorce hasn’t come to a viable resolution yet. And with other major problems — both financial and legal — hounding the couple continuously, it’s clear that the woes are mounting up. Mediation likely won’t be easy, though, what with major money troubles and four young children at home. Oof.

