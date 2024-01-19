NeNe Leakes Says Fellow RHOA Alum Kim Zolciak Is Really Struggling With Kroy Biermann Divorce

NeNe Leakes says Kim Zolciak is going through it right now.

Of course, we damn well already knew a lot about that. Kim is in the middle of a really difficult, contentious, and very public divorce from former NFL football great Kroy Biermann. But according to Kim’s former Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star, things have not been going so well even far away from the prying eyes of the media.

On Thursday, TMZ caught up with the 56-year-old Leakes. Their paparazzi cameraperson asked NeNe about her former co-star-slash-frenemy Kim… and NeNe revealed she actually had seen the Don’t Be Tardy star recently. When asked about any current connection she may have with Kim, Gregg Leakes‘ widow said:

“I saw her in a restaurant a couple of days ago. She said she was having a hard time.”

Oof.

Interestingly, despite that, NeNe did say Kim “looked great” when out and about. But it sounds like the undercurrent swirling around the end of Kim and Kroy’s marriage is, uh, not good at all. Which is understandable. NeNe added:

“Other than that we just kept it positive. Nobody ever wants to see a family breakup. There are kids involved.”

No kidding. And she concluded:

“I hope they can figure it out whether it’s together or apart. Because your happiness and peace are the most important.”

You can watch the full exchange (below):

Damn.

Sending all our love to Kim and Kroy as always during this rough, rough time… Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share ’em down in the comments (below).

