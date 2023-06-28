Kroy Biermann Sued By Casino For Alleged Unpaid Credit Worth Over $52K Amid Kim Zolciak Divorce!

And the hits just keep on coming for Kroy Biermann!!

By now you know he and Kim Zolciak have been struggling with their finances lately. The former couple allegedly owes the IRS over $1 million to the IRS and $15,000 to their home state of Georgia in unpaid taxes. Most recently, the former NFL star had his Rolls-Royce repossessed after not making payments on his lease. Yikes. Of course, Kroy blamed The Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her gambling problem for the embarrassing development. As his lawyer previously put it:

“When it comes to finances, Kim is detached from reality; every month Kroy has to scratch enough money together to pay the mortgage to save the home from going into foreclosure; they are getting collection notices and now, lawsuits on behalf of creditors. Kim continues to spend money on online gambling, wine, and things that are NOT necessities, but luxuries. Well, now they have one less luxury item.”

Damn, the shade! Between their financial struggles and nasty divorce, things have been nothing but chaos for the Zolciak and Biermann family. And it’s only gotten more complicated.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ on Wednesday, the 37-year-old has been sued by Sky Warrior. Why? They are taking legal action against Kroy over an unpaid line of credit that he took out while he was at the Baha Mar Casino in the Bahamas. He allegedly received a $100,000 line of credit to use at the casino during a November 2021 trip. The company claimed he only ended up using $52,500 to gamble at the establishment but never paid them back despite promising he had the funds in his bank account. Oh, Kroy…

Instead of paying his debt, the Don’t Be Tardy alum just left the casino. Since then, Sky Warrior – which handles the credit lines for Baha Mar Casino – hasn’t been able to get the cash out of his bank account. And now, they want the money back! The company is suing Kroy for the $52,5000, along with interest and attorney’s fees.

So what does Kroy feel about this lawsuit? He seemingly doesn’t have anything to say about the situation (for now)! When asked by TMZ, Kroy’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom that he did not have a comment. Even though the athlete’s lips are sealed right now, we bet he is seething and blaming Kim behind the scenes for this latest debacle!

What are your thoughts on the latest in Kroy and Kim’s financial woes, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

