Time Flies! Blac Chyna Celebrates Daughter Dream Kardashian's Kindergarten Graduation!

Dream Kardashian is moving on up in the world, and her proud momma was on hand to celebrate the achievement!

The 6-year-old girl, who exes Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian co-parent, crossed through a major milestone on Thursday: she graduated kindergarten! And Chyna was on hand to take in what will undoubtedly be the first of many moves to come. So wonderful!

As you can see (below), Dream is part of the forthcoming class of 2035 following her successful completion of kindergarten and transition into first grade this coming fall.

Her 34-year-old momma kept things super simple for the celebration, showcasing the adorable little girl in front of a “2035” balloon setup to honor the academic success:

And that was that! A simple, straightforward kindergarten graduation. Full smiles from mom and daughter both. Plenty of warm-and-fuzzies all around. You really love to see it! Also, it’s pretty crazy to realize these young’uns coming up are part of the Class of 2035. We’re old as f**k, y’all. LOLz!!!

Now, per People, Rob was “not photographed at the event.” There’s no confirmed report on whether he was there at all, though we assume he probably was, since he’s such a doting dad to his beloved Dream. There’s no question he would want to see his girl do her thing. But he tends to lay very low out of the public eye. So it’s not surprising that he wasn’t photographed!

But beyond Rob, the real story here continues to be Chyna. Dream has been watching her mom completely restructure her life in recent months.

The star, whose real name is Angela White, has dumped her cosmetic surgeries, ditched her fillers, logged off her OnlyFans account for good, and transitioned into the next phase of her life. So far, things appear to have gone exceedingly well for the mom with these major moves.

In fact, a lot of those changes have come around specifically because of Dream and her older half-bro King Cairo Stevenson, who Chyna shares with ex Tyga. Back in April, Chyna sat down on Sway In The Morning to talk to longtime on-air personality Sway about how the two kids are “sponges” that pick up on everything their momma does:

“Right now, I feel like anything that I do, they’re like real sponges now, and they’re gonna be on to me. I’m spelling out the curse words and they know how to spell quite well, and they catch on to everything. They’re so smart. Dream is so beautiful, King is so handsome. And they love each other so much! They love each other so much, it’s just awesome.”

During that discussion, Sway asked Chyna whether the kids were already noticing mom’s major lifestyle changes. At the time, she responded:

“I am pretty sure that they see it, and every day we are changing. We are getting older and I am just grateful for my kids. So I will always have that respect for them, and vice versa. That’s all I ask for, respect.”

Well said!

And now, it’s on to first grade for the little girl. Onward and upward! Congratulations, Dream!!!

