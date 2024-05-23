King Charles ‘Doesn’t Want To Be Bothered’ By Prince Harry During 'Harrowing' Cancer Battle!

King Charles has no time for the ongoing feud with Prince Harry — not when he’s fighting cancer!

These two haven’t seen each other since the super short meeting at Clarence House following the monarch’s cancer diagnosis. Charles didn’t even have time to see Harry when he was in London for three days to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games! The 39-year-old’s team claimed the king had a jam-packed schedule, making him unable to spare one second to see his son. The King, unable to move things around for his son… Damn.

However, Charles reportedly did try to work something out with Harry for them to at least see each other after hours, but on condition! He offered to let the Duke of Sussex stay at a palace residence since he was evicted from Frogmore Cottage last year. Sadly, Harry wasn’t down for the plan! He rejected the offer due to “security concerns,” opting to stay at a hotel instead. Huh.

Now a source is saying King Charles chose not to meet with Prince Harry this month because he wanted to prioritize his recovery and public duties amid his cancer treatment — not their family drama! Who can blame him? He needs all the energy he possesses to fight this health battle! Royal commentator Michael Cole explained to GB News:

“I think it really is practicalities. The king is facing an unspecified cancer. That is really a harrowing thing for any person to do.

At the same time, he is the head of state and he has to maintain his duties and be out and be seen. He doesn’t want his equilibrium to be upset. It is upsetting to him that his younger son has said such heartless and cruel things, not just about himself, but about Queen Camilla, and that has gone home harder than anything else he could do. Of course, his beloved daughter-in-law too, Kate, is also undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer.At that moment, you could understand why somebody in the family would say, ‘really?’”

Michael added Charles mostly “doesn’t want to be bothered with this because it is emotionally upsetting,” and his health takes top priority at this time:

“I think any physician will tell you when you’re undergoing treatment of this kind, the best thing to be is relaxed and clear your own mind. Let the physicians do their work, and get better as soon as possible, that is what he wants to do. It has been upsetting for him to see.”

Basically, Charles wants to keep his distance from Harry during his treatment! So they’re still nowhere close to mending the fences! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

