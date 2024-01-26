Rachel Leviss Says She Will NEVER Speak To This Former VPR Co-Star Again!

Rachel Leviss has no plans to speak to one of her former co-stars on Vanderpump Rules ever again! Which one? Well, the answer will NOT surprise some fans!

On the latest must-listen and much-anticipated episode of her Rachel Goes Rogue podcast, the 29-year-old reality starlet shockingly (or not so shockingly) revealed that she has completely cut off communication with longtime co-star and fellow reality TV veteran Scheana Shay for good! And it’s all because of the alleged physical altercation they got into when the 38-year-old found out Rachel had been having a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval behind Ariana Madix’s back.

For those who don’t recall, the two ex-besties had been in New York City in March to appear on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When Scheana learned of the affair after the episode filmed, Rachel claimed the singer punched her in the face, giving her a black eye and a cut on her eyebrow. The former pageant queen filed a restraining order against Scheana days later. Scheana vehemently denied the allegation. And then shortly after the Season the reunion was filmed, the restraining order was dropped.

Related: Rachel Leviss Announces A 1-Year Moratorium On Dating After Scandoval!

Due to the fight, Rachel refuses to talk to or see Scheana again! She explained the podcast:

“No, I don’t plan on ever talking to her again. I don’t have many boundaries, but one of them is physical violence. If you harm me physically, or if you harm any living animal physically, I will … immediately cut you out of my life.”

The Bravolebrity made it clear this is “a solid, hard boundary that I have for myself,” adding,

“It’s sad looking at that and thinking like, ‘Oh wow, things really have to get to such an extreme for you to draw these boundaries.’ So I’m working with my therapist now on how to create these boundaries so that things won’t escalate to this crisis breaking point. I don’t plan on reaching out to her. I have been working on my list of resentments towards people, and I don’t know what the next step is necessarily, but I don’t know. We’ll see what the future holds, but I don’t plan on having a relationship ever with Scheana.”

Wow!

Given the massive betrayal from the affair and legal drama, we doubt Scheana even wanted to rekindle their friendship in the first place! But we’re curious if she responds to Rachel’s formal friendship breakup announcement! Reactions? Sound OFF in the comments.

[Image via Peacock/Bravo/YouTube]