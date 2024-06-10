King Charles 'Directly' Threatened Prince Harry & Meghan Markle To 'Stop Leaking' Royal Secrets -- OR ELSE!

King Charles III is not messing around when it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle running their mouths!

According to royal expert Tom Quinn via The Mirror on Saturday, the monarch has “directly” requested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “stop leaking” royal secrets to the press — or else they should be ready to pay the price! The insider dished:

“Harry has been asked directly by his father not to write or say publicly anything further about the family or his brother that might cause trouble. And everyone knows that when a king asks you to do something there are going to be consequences if you do not obey.”

Oof! There have long been rumors that Harry’s working on a sequel to his tell-all Spare and that the Suits alum has a memoir of her own coming soon, so perhaps that is part of what has Charles so worried! But, really, anytime the Sussexes talk to the media is a chance for royal tea. So, it’s no wonder he’s threatening them!

Plus, with so much up in the air for the royals right now, particularly as they face Charles and Princess Catherine‘s scary cancer battles, it’s understandable that they don’t want more drama. The LAST thing they need is for Harry to tarnish either the current king or Prince William‘s reputations during this vulnerable time for the monarchy! They’ve got enough to worry about!

By the way, the last time the Archewell founder saw his father was in February after his cancer news was made public. We all know the quick visit did NOT go over well. Maybe that’s when Charles shared this dramatic warning?? It’s unclear, but either way, it shows why things are still so tense between them! Also, unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing a shift in this royal rift for a while. Not until Harry can win back everyone’s trust again, at least. Quinn continued:

“Over the years that Harry has complained about his treatment by his family he has had just one aim — to get an apology and to see his father and brother make amends. Harry just can’t see that complaining in private might work; complaining publicly just makes things worse and in Harry’s case that means more and more ties to his past being severed.”

Cousins Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips are among those who have distanced themselves from the Cali residents due to Harry’s treatment of the 75-year-old, per reports. But, TBH, it already seems like the entire prestigious family has cut ties! Remember, no one bothered to attend his Invictus Games anniversary in London last month. Not a good sign!

For Harry’s sake, it seems like he better take this warning seriously or he may never have a chance at a reconciliation! But do y’all think he and Meghan will be able to refrain from spilling the tea?? Sound OFF (below)!

