Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons Welcome Second Child -- Deets Here!

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are officially parents to two kiddos!!

In a new New York Times profile published on Friday, the 39-year-old momma revealed that she welcomed her second child, a baby boy named James Robert, four months ago. She said of her new little one:

“This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel.”

Awww! Dunst then joked that she has been in a “really special place” with two young children at home over the past couple of months, explaining:

“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months. I’ve developed an eye twitch, too.”

Yikes! Hopefully that will pass soon!

Related: Kanye West Features Kirsten Dunst In Bizarre Campaign Poster — She Responds!

As you may recall, the star stunned the world by announcing her pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine at the very end of March. Check out the epic cover photo directed by Sofia Coppola (HERE)! Pictured laying on her back with her baby bump glammed up in a white, lacy dress, the Bring it On actress joked:

“Every shot was on the floor. I was like, ‘I can’t get up.’ I felt like Urkel.”

Kirsten and Jesse have been together since 2016, after meeting on the set of Fargo. As two former child actors, they quickly bonded over their work ethic, telling The New York Times they’d often stay up late to rehearse lines together. Dunst added:

“We laugh about the fact that we were two child actors, and we both made it out okay.”

At the same time, the Friday Night Lights alum noted of the Spider-Man lead:

“I knew that she would be in my life for a long time.”

He obviously figured that out quickly because after just a year of dating, the two linked up for good when they got engaged in January 2017. A year and a half later, they welcomed their first child, Ennis Howard Plemons. Now three years old, the tot made his first public appearance with his fam in 2019 when his momma was given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Kirsten later admitted, she would have preferred her son not be photographed by her star (below) to maintain his privacy.

Related: Pregnant Woman With Special Needs Child Kicked Off Spirit Flight Over Face Mask Drama!

At the ceremony, the 33-year-old gushed in a speech to his girl:

“Aside from the brilliant actor you are, I’ve also had the even greater pleasure of getting to know you as a person outside of work. Seeing the kind of mother, wife, daughter, sister, friend and cohort you are is why I and all of your friends and everyone else are here today and why we all love you. It’s for the incredibly generous and amazing person that you are.”

So sweet!! The momma later joked about Ennis’ possible nicknames on Jimmy Kimmel, clearly aware of some unfortunate name calling that could be headed their son’s way, joking:

“Come on, you just stick a P in front of it. There’s also anus. That’s not a great one.”

She added on why they chose the unique name in the first place:

“It’s like an old cowboy name. … We found it online. You know, on those baby websites where you just keep scrolling. We were like, ‘We like that. It sounds cool.’”

Oh boy! Well, we love how confident they are in their choice, not even thinking to change it like Amy Schumer did with her firstborn. Hah! Congratulations to the happy parents!! We’re sure Ennis will be a great big bro!

[Image via WENN/Instar]