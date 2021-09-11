Olivia Munn Breaks Silence On John Mulaney Relationship & Pregnancy News!

This week John Mulaney came out and spilled the news (or confirmed it if you’d been following the internet rumors) that he and Olivia Munn were not only together following his divorce, she was already pregnant!

The comedian went on his pal Seth Meyers‘ late night show and spoke about how his new love — and the child they have on the way — saved his life.

You know what was missing from that announcement? The one who is actually going to give birth! So now it’s momma’s turn to talk!

On Friday, the Attack of the Show alum spoke with Mario Lopez on Access Daily about her work with Petco to help dog owners work on the mental health of their pups. But while having a talk about stress and mental health, she couldn’t exactly ignore l’enfant in the room.

Breaking her own silence about the much-discussed relationship and unexpected pregnancy, she said she and her bun in the oven are doing great — and the internet being so generous has helped a lot! She told Mario:

“I’m feeling really good and just the outpouring of love and support has been really amazing. There’s been a big ‘ol mom tribe that comes up. I’ve heard about it, but they really come up in full force. There’s a really great dad tribe too. Everyone who comes up is really supportive and it means so much to me.”

Well, good thing for her stress level she hasn’t run into much of the faction who are Team Anna Marie. After all, John pretty clearly broke his estranged wife’s heart by filing for divorce, and — as it appears to many — Olivia, who’d had a crush on the comic for years, swooped right in there.

(Of course, not everyone thinks the relationship started after the divorce…)

Anyway, back to the positivity train!

Mario, a father of three and therefore an expert by now, asked if Olivia knew the baby’s sex yet (something we’re sure a lot of those cheating conspiracy theorists want to know, as well!).

She doesn’t know yet, so the Saved By The Bell star recommended waiting, like he did. She responded:

“I haven’t decided if I’ll find out yet or not but I’ll take that to heart. It’s a good surprise to find out; there’s very few surprises in life.”

Speaking of surprises, her good boys are in for one when she suddenly brings home a child of a different kind!

On how her rescue dogs are reacting to her pregnancy, Olivia mused:

“I’ve actually been really surprised. People tell me that your dogs can pick up on those kinds of things but they’ve been walking over my stomach. They don’t care. They have no idea what’s happening.”

Well, that or they’re talking s**t behind your back! LOLz!

[Image via FayesVision/Joseph Marzullo/WENN.]