Wait A Sec, Did Kourtney Kardashian 'Steal' Baby Rocky's Name From Kim Kardashian?!

Did Kourtney Kardashian‘s feud with Kim Kardashian bleed into her baby-naming decision-making?? Fans just recalled an odd connection with her new son Rocky‘s name — and it looks shaaaady!

A Kardashian stan was watching an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians this week when they discovered Rocky, the moniker Kourt and Travis Barker selected for their newborn, isn’t that unique. It was actually… the SKIMS founder’s dog’s name? Wait, what?!

In season 5 of the series, an eagle-eyed viewer noticed Kim had a boxer named Rocky. And it’s true, take a look at the cutie (below):

Aw!

So, what happened? It’s not often you see a family member repeating names from pet to person! We mean, it’s one thing to be named after a grandparent, but being named after a dog seems a little odd! Finding this strange, the fan wondered what others thought, and a ton of fans sounded off, musing:

“Omg did she steal her pet name lol” “Makes me sad for Rocky (the dog), though lol. I can remember all of the pets that I’ve had. You would think that if they announced the name, Kim would have said something” “I guess she [Kim] forgot too? I think that was her and Reggie [Bush]’s dog”

The model dated the football player from 2007 until 2010, so if this was his dog, it’s been a while since he’s been in the fold. Regardless, others came to Kourtney’s defense, noting:

“The pet wasn’t a family dog. It’s not like something kourt grew up with. It’s also not like any of them care about animals”

Oof! We have to imagine they must’ve forgotten – or just didn’t care! The Blink-182 drummer’s already been very open about the inspo for his son’s name, saying in Goat Talk with Complex:

“I like Rocky 13. That’s this name that’s just been going through my head lately. […] Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time. And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time.”

And also a long-lost member of the KarJenner clan apparently! LOLz!

Do you think they remembered this unexpected connection?! And if so, do you find it weird they went with it anyway? Sound OFF (below)!

