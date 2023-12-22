Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share First Pics Of Baby Rocky!!!

Merry Christmas to us!

Nearly two months after welcoming their first child together, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are finally sharing their first social media pics of the little guy.

In a series of gorgeous, candid-looking shots, Trav cradles and kisses baby Rocky Barker, Kourtney breastfeeds, and both just look so full of love for their little guy. So cute! Ch-ch-check out the pics (below)!

Awww! He’s so small! Just a wee pebble at the moment!

We love how you can see the Christmas tree in the background of that one shot! Really puts you in the spirit, doesn’t it? Like seeing that gingerbread house they made!

We feel especially grateful considering we’ve heard Kourt has an “invite-only” rule about who gets to come into their home and meet Rocky. Seems like we all made the nice list just in time, y’all!

So cute!!!

