Penelope Disick DRAGS Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s ‘Braggy’ Pregnancy!

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter wasn’t the biggest fan of her momma’s pregnancy fashion.

During Thursday’s episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, the 11-year-old pleaded with her mom to cover up her pregnant belly! While the mother-daughter duo were on board a tour bus headed to Travis Barker’s Blink-182 show alongside the drummer, Khloé Kardashian, and Kris Jenner, the Lemme founder sported a track jacket meticulously zipped just halfway to show off her baby bump — which clearly triggered P. She said:

“Mom, please.”

Related: Kris Jenner ‘Wasn’t Very Happy’ To See Kourtney’s Pregnancy Announcement On TV!

Kourtney, looking confused, was filled in when aunt Khloé clarified on behalf of her niece:

“She doesn’t like that your belly is out.”

The mom of four looked back at her daughter and asked, “Oh, you want me to zip it up?” to which the little one firmly responded:

“You’re so braggy with your stomach.”

Ha!

She’s not grossed out by the bump — she’s just calling out momma for being smug and showing it off all the time! LOLz!

But was something else going on, too? Maybe Penelope was still coming to terms with the fact that her mom was pregnant with a kid who isn’t her dad Scott Disick’s, or maybe she just truly wasn’t blown away by Kourt’s fashion choices? Stepdad Travis stepped in to get to the bottom of it:

“Is it too much, P?”

But the celeb kid responded:

“No, she just shows it every single morning.”

Over it, LOLz!

We all know Kourtney was just happy to be pregnant at all after trying for so long — something Khloé touched on in a confessional:

“Kourtney and Trav have been trying to have a baby for so long. So, the fact that Kourt is pregnant, I’m so, so, so happy that this happened for her.”

She added:

“Kourt loves being pregnant. She loves it, loves it. To have this experience with her and her husband, it’s so sweet and it makes me so happy for her.”

Kids will be kids, right? Share your thoughts in the comments down below!

[Images via The Kardashians/Hulu]