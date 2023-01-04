Kourtney Kardashian Addresses Pregnancy Rumors With New Pic!

Kourtney Kardashian is once again making it clear she’s NOT pregnant!

For a while, the 43-year-old reality star – who has been open about her recent fertility struggles and IVF journey – has dealt with constant comments speculating whether or not she is expecting her fourth child. Despite Kourt shutting it down time and time again, the momma just cannot catch a break as she faces yet another wave of pregnancy rumors!

The recent speculation started when she shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram of her and hubby Travis Barker from their Christmas Eve party. In one of the snapshots, The Kardashians star could be seen cuddling up with the Blink-182 drummer as she has a hand on her stomach. Swipe to see (below):

Of course, the pic had many folks going wild in the comments section and questioning if she had a bun in the oven. And the pregnancy talk didn’t end there. Then, Kourtney shared some images of them from New Year’s Eve of herself wearing some baggy pajamas, leading fans to wonder if she was hiding a baby bump. Ch-ch-check the photo out (below):

But it looks like the Poosh founder caught wind of the chatter, because she expertly shut down the rumors with one simple picture! Kourtney got on Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to share an image with two glasses of wine, chocolate, and some candles, writing:

“red red wine + dark chocolate = lots of antioxidants.”

Of course, she doesn’t mention the pregnancy rumors in the post – but we wouldn’t be surprised if this was her subtle way of setting the record straight! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

[Image via Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram]