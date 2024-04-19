Kourtney Kardashian DASHES Claims Kim Purposely Posted Ugly Pic For Her Birthday!

Hey, internet: you need to calm down! (Get it??) …That’s the message Kourtney Kardashian is sending over on Instagram right now, at least!

Kourtney turned 45 on Thursday, and as you may have seen, her little sis Kim Kardashian wasted no time in posting a very sweet birthday message on IG for the Poosh founder! Sibling rivalry (possibly) quashed, family feud (possibly) averted, and smooth sailing from here? Er, uh, we hope!

Related: OMG! Travis Barker Posted A Pic Of Kourtney ON THE TOILET For Her Birthday?!

ICYMI from our Thursday afternoon coverage, you can re-visit Kim’s sweet message (below), along with the vacation pic she chose of herself, the Lemme lead, and sis Khloé Kardashian as a happy trio:

“Happy Birthday Queen @kourtneykardash There’s no one on this planet that I have spent more time with and have all of the same memories with growing up than you and I cherish them all. Sharing a room and friends and cars and our lives together for four decades has been the most magical journey to have you by my side. I love you and I can’t wait for another 45 years together! I will especially cherish this last sister trip where all of our kids had dance parties til they passed out, the way we all did growing up! Celebrating you today and grateful to you forever for always giving the best advice a sister could possibly give!”

Lovely, right?! Kourtney definitely thought so!! Travis Barker‘s wife popped up in the comments section very soon after it was posted with this delightful response:

“This caption! ❤️ I love you sooooo and so grateful for all of the incredible memories we have together… when I think it, it’s like a movie plays in my head of all of them! So blessed! ❤️”

Awww! But many commenters were NOT feeling so generous about the IG tribute. Specifically, fans pointed out in the comments of Kim’s post that the pic chosen by the SKIMS mogul supposedly does not represent Kourtney in the best light. Huh??

Well, Kourt has her eyes closed, her head is cocked to the side, and her arm is held out awkwardly in that snap (above). Thus, fans didn’t feel like that photo was necessarily the best shot of the mom of four. They even argued about it in the comments section:

“Of course she would post a picture where she looks good and outshines Kourt.” “Tell me Kim and Kourtney are feuding without telling me Kim and Kourtney are feuding” “Me when it’s my sisters birthday but i’m really mad at her for taking my shirt without asking” “idk why u guys r hating i think kourtney looks good too” “Can we talk about how good Kourtney looks tho!!! 4 kids later and naturally showing it off.”

But Kourtney herself isn’t worried about it AT ALL!! We know that now because one fan called out Kim for the supposedly bad photo of her big sis by writing this message:

“Now you know she’s not going to like this photo… lol it’s her bday Kim… lol.”

And Kourt quickly responded! Big sis denied it was a bad photo, instead writing how she loved Kim’s choice:

“I LOVE this photo! It is me and my sisters having the best time on a trip with our kids… and the memories to last forever! And I LOVE this body that gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby boy.”

So sweet!

The original comment (and thus, Kourtney’s response) appears to have been deleted from Kim’s post. But screenshots exist!!! Ch-ch-check out the proof (below):

Wow! So well said. Kourt has spoken — and made her opinion SUPER clear, at that! Thoughts and reactions, y’all?? Share ’em in the comments (below)!

[Image via Nicky Nelson/MEGA/WENN]