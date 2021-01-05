The KarJenners Are Apparently 'Super Supportive' Of Scott Disick's Relationship With 19-Year-Old Amelia Hamlin!

The KarJenner kontingent must know something about Scott Disick and Amelia Gray Hamlin‘s relationship that isn’t clear to the rest of us, because this is a BIG surprise!

Remember a few weeks back, when we reported that Kourtney Kardashian was apparently OK with her 37-year-old baby daddy dating Lisa Rinna‘s 19-year-old daughter? It turns out Kourt’s entire family feels the same way! We definitely didn’t see this one coming!

Speaking to Us Weekly about the situation surrounding the new couple, an insider revealed that the Talentless founder apparently has the full blessing of, well, the entire KarJenner clan to pursue things with the young model. The source said (below):

“The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia’s relationship. They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott. Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows.”

Wow! It’s an eyebrow-raiser to think that the 19-year-old is “a great influence” on Scott and not, you know, the other way around. But, hey! Whatever works!

More to the point, the new couple must truly be “in a really good place” to have outside support come through like this! The insider alluded to that in an additional comment about the Flip It Like Disick star and his new gal pal, noting (below):

“They aren’t quite moving in together, [but they] are absolutely blending their two lives together.”

So things are getting serious!

We can’t help but wonder about Amelia’s side of the relationship, though. Being so young, and dating someone twice her age — even a known personality like Scott — certainly has her parents thinking some type of way. Tough to imagine she has the same type of support on her side like Lord Disick has from the KarJenner fam.

This outpouring of support means something else, too: it’s probably the kiss of death for a Scott-Kourtney reconciliation. At least for now! Fans had been rooting on the pair to get back together after they sent each other a series of super-flirty Instagram posts in the waning months of 2020. But now, with every day that passes as Scott and Amelia grow closer, finding romance with Kourtney becomes less and less likely. Sad!

What say U, Perezcious readers? It’s becoming more and more clear that Amelia will be around for a while — so is it time to settle in and get used to her presence? And what do we call the couple? Scamelia?!

Tell us what you think! Pop up in the comments (below) and share your thoughts on everything…

